Man dies after being hit by car in Marsa

A 24-year-old man from Sudan died last night after he was hit by a car in Marsa

laura_calleja
20 April 2022, 8:02am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
A 24-year-old man from Sudan died last night after he was hit by a car in Marsa on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The accident took place at 8pm in Triq Diċembru Tlettax. 

Police said that the victim was hit by a Land Rover Freelander driven by a 37-year-old man residing in Paola.

A medical team was on-site to assist the victim; however, he was certified dead at the scene.

Magistrate Victor Axiak will be leading the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

