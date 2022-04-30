menu

Woman grievously injured in Luqa after parked car rolls onto her

luke_vella
30 April 2022, 10:03am
by Luke Vella
A 28-year-old woman was grievously injured on Friday afternoon after a parked car moved and rolled onto her.

Police said the accident occurred on Friday at around noon at Triq Ħal Luqa in Luqa.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman from Mġarr, was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that moved whilst being parked.  

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital with an ambulance where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.

