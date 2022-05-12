Woman charged with knifing another woman had admitted offending a magistrate

A 37-year-old woman who just three weeks ago admitted telling a magistrate to 'suck her dick' on Facebook was charged on Thursday with knifing another woman.

Charlene Gatt from Ħaż-Żebbuġ was charged with causing multiple stab wounds to another woman in the early hours of 4 May in Testaferrata Street, Ta’ Xbiex.

Gatt was also charged with breaching bail conditions, carried out a criminal act while still under a suspended sentence, carrying a pointed weapon and breaching public order. She had been identified by the victim and arrested sometime later while at the parole office.

Appearing in front of Magistrate Noel Bartolo, Gatt pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail out of fear that she could tamper with evidence.

The prosecution said in court that the victim is still recovering at Mater Dei Hospital after suffering knife wounds below her breast and in the back.

Inspector Colin Sheldon testified that the Sliema police were informed just after midnight that a woman had been injured in a knife attack in Ta’ Xbiex.

Initial investigations showed that the victim had walked to a nearby pastizzi shop where people gave her assistance.

The victim told police who the aggressor was but was unable to give a reason for the attack since the women had not talked to each other in a long time.

Inspector Sheldon told the court that the accused was not on site when the police arrived and an arrest warrant was issued for her. He said police had a problem locating Gatt.

She was eventually arrested while at the probation office but refused, as was her right, to answer any questions. The knife used in the attack was not found.

The inspector objected to bail since Gatt was accused with multiple crimes, including breaching previous court orders and conditions, and the very serious nature of the case.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono said the case happened a week ago and if there was any contamination of proof this would have long happened. He argued that his client was presumed innocent until found guilty and should not be denied bail. However, the court ruled otherwise and denied the accused bail.

In March last year, the court of appeal reduced Gatt’s effective seven-month jail term to six months suspended for a year after she had been found guilty of loitering for prostitution purposes.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Gatt, while the prosecution is led by inspectors Colin Sheldon and Clayton Camilleri.