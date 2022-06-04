Motorcyclist in grievous injuries after a hit-and-run in Żebbuġ

A motorcyclist was grievously injured after a collision with another car, which fled the scene.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 8.30am at Mdina road in Żebbuġ.

Police said that from its preliminary investigations, it results that there was a crash between a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by a 31-year-old Pakistani from Żebbuġ, and a car which fled the scene.

A medical team provided first aid and the man was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Searches for the car involved and police investigations are ongoing.