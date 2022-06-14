Two police officers to face charges for Floriana lock-up death

Two police officers are to face criminal charges, two years after the death of a detainee at the Floriana depot.

No details of the two officers were given in an official statement by the police.

The victim had died in the early hours of 24 June, 2020 in the police lock-up in Floriana’s GHQ.

According to the police statement at the time, the 35-year-old Mtarfa man suffered a ‘fit’ at 3:40am. The subject had been locked up after RIU units found narcotics on the man during a search at 12:30am.