Man dies after St Paul's Bay bar argument

Police are treating the death of a 60-year-old man following an argument as suspected homicide and are interrogating an individual

17 June 2022, 8:53am
by Staff Reporter
Police forensic experts on the scene of the crime in St Paul's Bay where a man died after falling down the stairs following an argument (Photo: Police)
Police are investigating a case of suspected homicide in St Paul’s Bay after the death of a 60-year-old man.

Police officers were called on site of the murder on Triq it-Turisti at 1:30am on Friday morning, where the body of the man, 60, was found. He was certified dead on arrival at Mater Dei Hospital.

The incident that led to the man's death happened at 1:30am on Friday (Photo: Police)
Police said the victim was involved in an argument at an establishment on the same street, when he fell down a staircase that led to his death.

Police say they are speaking to a suspect involved in the homicide.

Duty magistrate Astrid Grima is investigating.

