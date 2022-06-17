Man dies after St Paul's Bay bar argument

Police are investigating a case of suspected homicide in St Paul’s Bay after the death of a 60-year-old man.

Police officers were called on site of the murder on Triq it-Turisti at 1:30am on Friday morning, where the body of the man, 60, was found. He was certified dead on arrival at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police said the victim was involved in an argument at an establishment on the same street, when he fell down a staircase that led to his death.

Police say they are speaking to a suspect involved in the homicide.

Duty magistrate Astrid Grima is investigating.