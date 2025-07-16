Former Birkirkara president Victor Zammit dies

Businessman Victor Zammit, the former president of Birkirkara FC who played a key role in transforming the club into one of Malta’s top football teams, has died.

Zammit served as president of the club from 1998 to 2009, overseeing a period widely regarded as a turning point in Birkirkara’s history. During his tenure, he led the club from relative obscurity to consistent domestic success.

Under Zammit’s leadership, Birkirkara FC claimed 18 major honours, including two Premier League titles, four FA Trophies and five Super Cups. His presidency is credited with laying the foundation for the club’s long-term development and early major triumphs.

As a mark of respect, Birkirkara players will wear black armbands during Thursday’s UEFA Conference League match against FC Petrocub.

Funeral details have not yet been announced.