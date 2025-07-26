YoHealth signs title sponsorship deal with Malta Premier League

YoHealth has officially signed on as the title sponsor of the Malta Premier League.

As part of the deal, Malta’s top-flight football competition will now be known as the YoHealth Malta Premier for the next two seasons.

YoHealth, a health and wellness app, is designed to reward users for staying active, while turning physical activity into real-world benefits.

Through features such as YoPhone, YoBlog, and YoDoor, the company aims to create an immersive fan experience by directly engaging supporters with teams and the league itself. Initiatives will include giveaways, exclusive prizes, interactive contests, and other community-driven activities.

League Chairman Alan Abela hailed the agreement as a vital step forward. “We are delighted to welcome YoHealth as the new title sponsor of the Malta Premier. This partnership is a clear reflection of our commitment to align with innovative brands that share our vision for growth and excellence.”

“The agreement will not only generate crucial revenue to support league operations and club development but will also bring new energy and visibility to the competition through fresh branding and activation strategies. We look forward to a productive collaboration that will benefit clubs, fans, and the broader football community.”

YoHealth Co-Founder Vigen Badalyan expressed equal enthusiasm for the deal. “We are excited to announce our partnership with the Malta Premier, a dynamic football league that offers an excellent platform for YoHealth to expand its presence in Malta.”

“Our mission is to promote healthy living through active engagement and interactive communication. We believe this partnership will be instrumental in achieving that goal by connecting directly with fans and the local community. We are fully committed and eager to begin.”