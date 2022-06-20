menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Gozo accident

31-year-old hospitalised following Sunday evening collision

karl_azzopardi
20 June 2022, 9:39am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 31-year-old motorcyclist from Qala, Gozo was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday evening.

Initial investigations by the police revealed the accident happened at around 11:45 pm in Triq ir-Rabat, Zebbug, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations showed the accident happened after a Toyota Yaris driven by a 21-year-old woman from Xaghra was involved in a collision with the 31-year-old’s vehicle.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid on the site of the accident before being transferred to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

