Explosion leads to fires at a Lunzjata farm

No one was injured in an explosion and a fire at a farm in Lunzjata, limits of Rabat.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 6.30am on Wednesday, and it does not appear that there were any people inside the farm, except for dogs.

Police are still yet to determine the cause of the explosion.

Members of the Civil Protection Department, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, the police and a medical team were called on site.