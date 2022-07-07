Car crashes into a wall, two men grievously injured

Two men were hospitalised with grievous injuries after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Mosta.

Police said that on Thursday at around 1am, a 24-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ lost control of his Mazda and crashed into the walls of some private residencies in Triq Valletta. A 24-year-old man from Żurrieq was also in the car.

The men were transferred to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.