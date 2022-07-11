Freeport worker injured after getting caught between two containers

A 44-year-old worker has been hospitalised after getting involved in an accident at the Freeport on Monday morning.

The police said the man, who resides in Mqabba, was injured after getting caught between two containers.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. Civil protection department personnel were also at the site of the accident.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo has been informed of the accident, and has launched an inquiry into the case. Bartolo has also instructed several experts to assist him.

Police investigations are ongoing.