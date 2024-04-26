Gazan girl, 10, to arrive in Malta for medical treatment

A 10-year-old Gazan girl is set to arrive in Malta next monday for medical treatment, after missile fragments injured her right eye, causing her to lose sight the eye.

The girl, Lara Abu Alkas was evacuated from Gaza along with her mother, according to the Palestinian Embassy in Malta. In a statement, the embassy said that Lara's journey to Malta was possible through donations, as well as collaborative efforts between the Palestinian Embassy in Malta and the Maltese government.

Last February, Malta welcomed Selah, a three-year-old girl who survived an Israeli airstrike and needed medical care. Selah had lost her mother and brother during the airstrike, which also left her with severe injuries.

"The Palestinian Embassy extends his heartfelt gratitude to the generous individuals who contributed to bringing Lara and her mother to Malta, emphasising the urgent need for continued support," the embassy said.

Anyone who wishes to help in bringing more injured Gazan children to Malta for medical aid are encouraged to contact the Palestinian Embassy on 27801200, as they can also contribute financially via Revolut on 99619998, or via BOV Mobile pay on 99922000.