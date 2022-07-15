[LIVE] Paulina Dembska killer: ‘Devil told me to kill two other people’
Dembska's family will be in court for the proceedings
The compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina continues on Friday morning, with the family of murdered Paulina Dembska appearing in the courtroom.
Aquilina is accused of raping and murdering Dembska, who was found dead in Sliema's Independence Gardens on January 2.
In the last sitting in the compilation of evidence in June, the court heard a team of court-appointed psychiatrists testify that in their opinion, Aquilina was unfit to testify and had been in a psychotic state when he murdered the 29 year old student from Poland.
Aquilina was also highly uncomfortable when he was shown bodycam footage, to the extent that he was lifting his t-shirt over his head to avoid seeing it. Aquilina said that magnets had something to do with the murder
After the interrogation, Aquilina went up to the inspector and another officer and said "Well done. Good effort A++. I was close to confessing back there." Nicole Meilak
Aquilina's mother had been questioned and told the police that her son identified with the protagonist of A Clockwork Orange, saying that he too had been sexually abused in childhood. Nicole Meilak
Officers also spoke to Aquilina's mother. She told the police that her son had used drugs and would gamble. Abner had moved in with a friend from River of Love three days before, she said. On the night of the murder she was woken up at night to the sounds of Aquilina hurriedly packing clothes in a suitcase, said the inspector. Nicole Meilak
It was an orderly reporting that a certain Abner George Aquilina had broken items inside Balluta church, said the Inspector. Aquilina had asked the priest to "declare that he was not insane and to obtain some form of presidential pardon for him". He had also threatened staff at the Floriana Health Centre, warning that there will be "another two victims". Nicole Meilak
"At this stage the victim was not yet identified, but my colleague and I could see that she had documents in her pocket." The officers decided to inspect the documents - a Polish ID card and a credit card. From there they established the name and age of the victim. Nicole Meilak
“I was not officially informed. I was told by the parents of the accused.” Nicole Meilak
Defence counsel Mario Mifsud interrupted, objecting that the media was present. Nicole Meilak