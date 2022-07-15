menu

[LIVE] Paulina Dembska killer: ‘Devil told me to kill two other people’

Dembska's family will be in court for the proceedings

15 July 2022, 10:36am
by Matthew Agius
Accused Abner Aquilina (centre) is flanked by two police officers as he is driven to the law courts in Valletta to face charges of murder and rape (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina continues on Friday morning, with the family of murdered Paulina Dembska appearing in the courtroom. 

Aquilina is accused of raping and murdering Dembska, who was found dead in Sliema's Independence Gardens on January 2. 

In the last sitting in the compilation of evidence in June, the court heard a team of court-appointed psychiatrists testify that in their opinion, Aquilina was unfit to testify and had been in a psychotic state when he murdered the 29 year old student from Poland.

11:23 He initially claimed that he did not recognise the victim. "He was very uncomfortable seeing the photos. Then he said he was receiving some frequencies which were affecting him."

Aquilina was also highly uncomfortable when he was shown bodycam footage, to the extent that he was lifting his t-shirt over his head to avoid seeing it. Aquilina said that magnets had something to do with the murder

After the interrogation, Aquilina went up to the inspector and another officer and said "Well done. Good effort A++. I was close to confessing back there." Nicole Meilak
11:20 With regards to the incident, he said he had parked his motorcycle in the hotel car park. He spotted two men and asked them where they were going. They ignored him, so he put his keys between his fingers and balled a fist. The men ran away, he said. Nicole Meilak
11:18 Aquilina was interrogated six times at the CID offices, said the inspector. His lawyer, Mario Mifsud, was present for every interrogation. The inspector said that from the interrogation it emerged that Aquilina is bisexual and that he said it was easier to have sex with men than women. He had been sexually abused at 14 and he felt sorry for his abuser as he ended up in prison. Nicole Meilak
11:15 A Colombian man was seen leaving the hostel with the victim and had walked some distance with her before they parted ways. He had been questioned and confirmed this.

Aquilina's mother had been questioned and told the police that her son identified with the protagonist of A Clockwork Orange, saying that he too had been sexually abused in childhood. Nicole Meilak
11:13 The last CCTV camera to capture Dembska walking was not far from the scene of the murder. The footage also showed that Aquilina had been using his motorcycle and parked it at the Marriott Hotel, before walking along the promenade towards Sliema. He had chased two men near Peppi's kiosk, but they managed to escape. Nicole Meilak
11:10 Inspector Camilleri had also attended the autopsy. Dembska had been asphyxiated, but had also suffered several broken ribs and facial bruising, he said. The victim had also suffered internal injuries to her private parts and it appeared that she had been sexually abused with a sharp and pointed object. Pathologists would give more details on this, he said. Nicole Meilak
11:07 Police were also approached by a man who had chanced upon Aquilina doing what he thought were push ups. Then he noticed a pair of legs underneath him. It was a regular spot for such encounters, the jogger had said. Nicole Meilak
11:04 Police located Aquilina's motorcycle in a hotel parking area. Blood stains were seen on the handlebars. After forensic officers inspected it, it was towed to Police HQ.

Officers also spoke to Aquilina's mother. She told the police that her son had used drugs and would gamble. Abner had moved in with a friend from River of Love three days before, she said. On the night of the murder she was woken up at night to the sounds of Aquilina hurriedly packing clothes in a suitcase, said the inspector. Nicole Meilak
11:02 At 10:36 Abner said "they are telling me to kill two other people.... He told me to give her my sperm, but I defied him because I didn't ejaculate inside her". Aquilina said the plan required two other people to be killed. Nicole Meilak
11:00 Whilst at police depot, Aquilina had been captured on police bodycam spontaneously saying that he had done a very bad thing. The footage shows that, at that point, Aquilina was given his rights again and asked whether he wanted to speak to a lawyer. This time he did, and asked for Mario Mifsud. Nicole Meilak
10:58 Aquilina said he had suffered a great deal, and that his life was like the film A Clockwork Orange. The inspector gave Aquilina the caution at that point and read him his legal rights, as he arrested him on suspicion of murder. Nicole Meilak
10:57 He added that he raped a girl who was wearing a hood of the same brand as that found on the body. He had killed her because she resisted, he said. "We asked him how he killed her. He made gestures of punching and kicking". Aquilina asked the police, “do you think I’ll get away with it?”. Nicole Meilak
10:55 Police spoke to Aquilina and the conversation was recorded on a body camera. "It was a one-time thing. I only carried out 33% of the plan," he told police. Asked what plan this was, he said the devil had given him a plan to carry out. Aquilina had described the victim, saying she looked Maltese, wearing a white jacket. He didn't want to see her again, he said. Nicole Meilak
10:52 Inspector Camilleri said that he had seen Inspector Johnathan Ransely receive a call from the St. Julian's police station whilst still at the scene. He said the call was important.

It was an orderly reporting that a certain Abner George Aquilina had broken items inside Balluta church, said the Inspector. Aquilina had asked the priest to "declare that he was not insane and to obtain some form of presidential pardon for him". He had also threatened staff at the Floriana Health Centre, warning that there will be "another two victims". Nicole Meilak
10:50 Inspector Wayne Camilleri takes the witness stand, recounting how police had received a report that an unclothed female body had been discovered, face up, at Independence Garden in Sliema. She was found exactly in the entrance slope of the garden. "Her face was purple. It was clear that she had received several blows to the face."

"At this stage the victim was not yet identified, but my colleague and I could see that she had documents in her pocket." The officers decided to inspect the documents - a Polish ID card and a credit card. From there they established the name and age of the victim. Nicole Meilak
10:48 Stefano Filletti, appearing parte civile for the Dembska family, argued that the emails could be relevant and should be added to the medical file in the court. The magistrate said she wasn't surprised at the fact that Aquilina didn't turn up, but had expected to be notified beforehand. She added that the email sent by a senior nurse is "neither here nor there". Filetti said it could be relevant during the insanity trial, asking that the email be included in the medical file. Nicole Meilak
10:46 The magistrate ordered that psychiatrist Dr. Hector Cutajar, the psychiatrist who sent an email to the prosecution on Aquilina’s conditions, be summoned to declare that the accused was not fit to attend court. Nicole Meilak
10:45 Mifsud called for an investigation into how the staff shared confidential medical information to the police without consent of the defence. They should have contacted the defence and the court. Medical certificates are never sent to the prosecuting officer.

“I was not officially informed. I was told by the parents of the accused.” Nicole Meilak
10:42 Camilleri said two emails were received yesterday, the first at 1:32pm from a Senior Staff Nurse at Mount Carmel Hospital’s Seclusion Unit. “Currently Aquilina is a patient in seclusion ward. Tomorrow at 10am… Aquilina is claiming that he is either…”

Defence counsel Mario Mifsud interrupted, objecting that the media was present. Nicole Meilak
10:39 Aquilina himself will not be attending the sitting, in line with the findings of the psychiatrists. Inspector Wayne Camilleri confirmed that when contacted, staff at MCH had said that the accused was not able to attend. Nicole Meilak
10:38 Good morning. Our court reporter Matthew Agius is live from the courtroom as we continue hearing the compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina. He is accused of raping and murdering Paulina Dembska, who was found dead in Sliema on January 2. Nicole Meilak

 

