[LIVE] Paulina Dembska killer: ‘Devil told me to kill two other people’

The compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina continues on Friday morning, with the family of murdered Paulina Dembska appearing in the courtroom.

Aquilina is accused of raping and murdering Dembska, who was found dead in Sliema's Independence Gardens on January 2.

In the last sitting in the compilation of evidence in June, the court heard a team of court-appointed psychiatrists testify that in their opinion, Aquilina was unfit to testify and had been in a psychotic state when he murdered the 29 year old student from Poland.