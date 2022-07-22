Man arrested over string of thefts from church donation boxes

A 25-year-old man has been arrested over a string of thefts from church donations boxes in Valletta and Floriana.

The police said the man, who will be charged in front of magistrate Monica Vella at around 11am on Friday, stole from a number of shops in Valletta.

The man, who resides in Msida, was arrested after investigations by the Valletta district police and community police.

