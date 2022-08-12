Marsaxlokk parish priest to be charged with fraud, money laundering

The parish priest of Marsaxlokk will be arraigned in court on Friday morning, facing charges related to misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

Fr Luke Seguna will appear under arrest before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday, facing charges related to money laundering, misappropriation, fraud and falsification of documents.

The Archdiocese of Malta has since placed Fr Seguna on administrative leave with immediate effect while proceedings are underway.

An administrator appointed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna will take care of the parish during this time.

In a statement, the Archdiocese said it offered its full cooperation to the authorities and will look to establish whether Fr Seguna followed the Church’s donations policies.

“Since proceedings are underway, the Archdiocese will not be commenting further on this case and appeals to the media to respect the presumption of innocence so that justice can take its full and proper course.

More to follow