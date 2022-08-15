Man injured after falling from balcony in St Paul’s Bay

A man sustained grievous injuries on Monday morning after falling from a balcony in St Paul’s Bay.

Police received a report for assistance at Triq l-Imrejkba at around 2am on Monday.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 32-year-old Attard resident had fallen from a balcony and had sustained some injuries.

It appeared that the man fell over after the railing gave way.

The man received first aid from a medical team that was sent to the site. After being transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for more care, it was determined that he had sustained significant injuries.

The case is currently under investigation by the police.

Rabat collision

At 6:30pm on Sunday evening, police received a separate report about a traffic collision at Tas-Salib, Rabat.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the police revealed that a collision had occurred between a Hyundai Amica, being driven by a 66-year-old man from Mtarfa, and a Honda Civic being driven by an 18-year-old man from Dingli. A 16-year-old girl was in the car with him.

A medical team was sent to the site, and an ambulance took the girl and the 66-year-old man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. It was later determined that the man had suffered minor injuries while the girl had suffered more grievous ones.

Police are investigating.