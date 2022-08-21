Dingli shooting: 73-year-old aggressor identified by police

The police have arrested a 73-year-old man in connection with the Simblija shooting which left 49-year-old Noel Ciantar seriously injured.

The elderly aggressor was identified following investigations by the police corps’ major crimes unit, and was arrested on Saturday evening.

The police said the man was taken to the Floriana lockup for further interrogation, and will be charged in court on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area known as Wied Ħazrun, in the environs of the medieval village of Simblija in the outskirts of Dingli.

The shooting happened on Friday at around 12:15pm, and the victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. The police said his condition is stable and he has been transferred out of the intensive care unit.

Earlier this year, Ciantar was involved in an altercation with cyclists eager to reclaim the right of passage across a scheduled medieval cluster of dwellings. He claims to be the owner of the 18th century hamlet.

Is-Simblija is a medieval hamlet of rural dwellings on the edge of a cliff, above a fertile valley called Wied Hażrun. Aside from being a national monument the site was the subject of an extensive EU-funded restoration project in 2003.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading an inquiry into the case, and police investigations are ongoing.