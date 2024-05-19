Man seriously injured, burnt after fireworks factory incident

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday evening after an accident at a fireworks factory in the Ta’ Kandja area on the limits of Siġġiewi.

The man, an Mqabba resident, was doing firework-related work at around 6:30pm when an incident left him with burns, a police statement said.

After a medical team and members of the Department of Civil Protection assisted the man, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. There, he was certified with serious injuries, police said.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia opened an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.