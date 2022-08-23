Teen critically injured after falling off Għajn Tuffieħa cliffs

A 17-year-old man was critically injured after falling off the cliffs of Għajn Tuffieħa on Monday.

Police said that the Englishman fell from a height of around six storeys near the Riviera beach area at around 8.30pm.

The man was airlifted by a helicopter of the Armed Forces and he was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.