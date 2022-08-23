menu

Teen critically injured after falling off Għajn Tuffieħa cliffs

The 17-year-old fell from a height of around six storeys near the Riviera beach area on Monday evening

23 August 2022, 9:26am
by Luke Vella
The man fell from a height of six storeys
A 17-year-old man was critically injured after falling off the cliffs of Għajn Tuffieħa on Monday.

Police said that the Englishman fell from a height of around six storeys near the Riviera beach area at around 8.30pm.

The man was airlifted by a helicopter of the Armed Forces and he was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

