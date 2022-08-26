Teen cyclist hospitalised after traffic collision

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Thursday after suffering an impact with another car whilst cycling.

According to police, the accident happened at Triq Santu Wistin in Żejtun.

Preliminary investigations suggest that there had been an impact between a Peugeot 3008, driven by a 34-year-old man from Mosta, and the bicycle on which the teenager was riding.

A medical team went on site to treat the boy's injuries, after which he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.