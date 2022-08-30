Man dies after fall from roof of his Fgura residence
The 59-year-old fell from a height of three storeys at 8:45am on Tuesday
Updated at 12:40pm with additional details
A 59-year-old Maltese man died after falling off the roof of his residence in Fgura on Tuesday morning.
Police confirmed with MaltaToday that the man fell from a height of around three storeys at Triq il-Ġojjin at around 8:45am. He was certified dead on the spot by a medical team.
The victim was carrying out maintenance works before the accident occurred.
Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case.