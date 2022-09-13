Elderly man grievously injured with a ploughing machine in Gozo
The 72-year-old was working a field in Għajnsielem on Tuesday morning
A 72-year-old man was grievously injured with a ploughing machine in Għajnsielem on Tuesday morning.
In a statement police said the man from Għajnsielem was injured at around 9:30am whilst working in a field in the limits of Żewwieqa in Gozo.
He was assisted by a medical team and was taken to the Gozo General Hospital in an ambulance.
Police investigations are ongoing.