Elderly man grievously injured with a ploughing machine in Gozo

A 72-year-old man was grievously injured with a ploughing machine in Għajnsielem on Tuesday morning.

In a statement police said the man from Għajnsielem was injured at around 9:30am whilst working in a field in the limits of Żewwieqa in Gozo.

He was assisted by a medical team and was taken to the Gozo General Hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.