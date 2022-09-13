menu

Elderly man grievously injured with a ploughing machine in Gozo

The 72-year-old was working a field in Għajnsielem on Tuesday morning

luke_vella
13 September 2022, 4:22pm
by Luke Vella
The man is being treated at the Gozo General Hospital
A 72-year-old man was grievously injured with a ploughing machine in Għajnsielem on Tuesday morning.

In a statement police said the man from Għajnsielem was injured at around 9:30am whilst working in a field in the limits of Żewwieqa in Gozo.

He was assisted by a medical team and was taken to the Gozo General Hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

