New green space at Ta' Qali inaugurated

The ribbon has been cut on a €16 million project which converted the site of a derelict concrete plant in Ta Qali into a public park.

“We promised open spaces and we are providing open spaces,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said yesterday, as he officially opened the newly refurbished zone of the Ta Qali National Park.

The park replacing the concrete plant features spaces intended for large-scale events and a green area open for families, as well as an area for concerts which will give another performance space for Maltese artists and talent.

“We could have come here and inaugurated a factory, but whilst investment in economic sectors is important and should be in a fitting place, we must also invest in projects like this which provide a better life for families,” Abela said, adding that the project was an example of the work being carried out by the government across the nation.

Speaking before the Prime Minister, Public Works Minister Chris Bonett said the area was a “symbol of the government’s unceasing commitment for proactive change that will lead to better quality of life and lifestyle.”

Bonett said the project combined the government’s dedication to sustainable development whilst ensuring “a collective future built on the principles of innovation, responsibility and inclusivity.”



