Boy, 7, grievously injured by motorcyclist in Marsaxlokk

A boy of seven years of age was injured in a traffic accident in Triq Bir Rikka, in Marsaxlokk, on Tuesday evening.

The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being assisted by a medical team on site. He was found to be grievously injured.

The boy was hit by a Daelim motorbike driven by a 39-year-old Marsaxlokk resident, on Tuesday at 5:45pm. Police are investigating.