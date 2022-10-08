Three police constables suspended over allegations of violent conduct

Updated at 13:30 with further updates

Three police constables have been suspended from duty in relation to allegations of undue violent conduct.

In a statement on Saturday, police said that an investigation into the case is ongoing and that Magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading an inquiry into the case.

All three constables are suspected of having seriously failed to uphold their duties, including through the use of unnecessary violence against certain individuals.

Times of Malta reported that the officers were reported by their own colleagues for allegedly assaulting migrants. It said that two men and a woman who worked the same shift at the Ħamrun police station are subjects of a criminal investigation into a racially-motivated crime.

“Whilst the case is being investigated, the police corps emphasises that it would not tolerate such behaviour from its members, the majority of whom carry out their duty seriously and loyally towards the society they are bound to serve and towards the corps,” the statement said.