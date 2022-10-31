Inveterate thief caught red handed again

A 33 year old man from Zejtun, who had recently been released from prison, has been remanded in custody on charges of theft and attempted theft from a boat moored at Pieta.

Police Inspector Ian Azzopardi accused Anise Bejaoui of having boarded the boat on Saturday at around 7pm, in a bid to steal items which had been on board, but his attempt had been foiled after an eyewitness called the police.

He was charged with attempted theft, aggravated by the value of the items, recidivism, as well as with failing to sign his bail book during the month of October, and in so doing having breached two separate sets of bail conditions.

Bejaoui denied the charges during his arraignment before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning.

Lawyer Josette Sultana, representing the accused as legal aid, explained that the bail breaches had been caused by the accused receiving treatment in hospital, but Inspector Azzopardi told the court that he had not been informed of this.

The prosecution strongly objected to the defence’s bail request, arguing that civilian eyewitnesses were yet to testify and that the accused had proven to be untrustworthy.

Bail was denied.