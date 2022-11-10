Small explosive device hurled at Lija residence, no one injured – reports

menu

No one was injured after a suspected small explosive device was thrown at the window of a Lija residence on Wednesday evening

karl_azzopardi
10 November 2022, 11:22am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
No one was injured after a suspected small explosive device was thrown at the window of a Lija residence on Wednesday evening.

According to reports the device was hurled through the ground floor window, and exploded.

Police did not give any details on the incident, only saying damage was “minimal”. No one was injured.

The accident happened at around 8pm in St Andrew Street.

Police investigations are ongoing.

