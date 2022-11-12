Three men injured, one critically, in a late-night crash in Xewkija

A 23-year-old man was critically injured in a traffic accident in Xewkija during the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that at around 12:45am, a collision occurred at Triq l-Imġarr, between a Toyota Starlet driven by a 19-year-old man from Xewkija and a Suzuki Swift driven by the 23-year-old from Xagħra.

The Suzuki smashed into a wall as a result of the crash.

Three people were taken to the Gozo General Hospital, where the 23-year-old was certified as suffering from serious injuries. The 19-year-old suffered slight injuries whilst the condition of an 18-year-old man who was a passenger in the car is still unknown.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are still ongoing.