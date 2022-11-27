menu

Man grievously injured after being hit by a car in Ħamrun

The 34-year-old man was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment

luke_vella
27 November 2022, 5:32pm
by Luke Vella

A 34-year-old man was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Ħamrun on Sunday morning.

Police said that at around 11am, the victim, who lives in Ħamrun, was hit by a Suzuki Swift driven by a 49-year-old man from Bormla at Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance took the man to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

