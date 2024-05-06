Mechanic admits guilt in Bormla stabbing attack

A mechanic will be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in the face during an argument.

Zurrieq resident Mohamad Alhamad Albadr, 39, from Syria was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Abigail Critien, accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm to a man following an argument near the car repair garage in Bormla, where Albadr works.

Inspector Paul Camilleri, who is prosecuting together with lawyer Brandon Bonnici from the Office of the Attorney General, told the court that the officers who responded to the initial report had found the victim on the ground beside his car, bleeding from a facial wound.

The police inspector explained that a fight had erupted in the area of Bormla known as ‘id-daħla ta’ San Nikola’ on May 4 between 2pm and 4pm, where both the defendant and his victim are believed to work. A knife had been used during the incident, the inspector added.

Albadr admitted guilt to the charge and confirmed his plea when given the opportunity to recant.

The court informed the defendant that his sentence would be handed down next month. Defence lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat requested the man be granted bail until then, which was upheld by the court. Albadr was released from arrest on a number of conditions, including that he deposit his ID card and passport in court, with his adherence to his bail conditions secured by a €2,000 personal guarantee.