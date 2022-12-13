San Gwann traffic accident leaves motorcyclist with grievous injuries

A 24-year-old man from Senegal who lives in Msida was hospitalised with grievous injuries after a traffic accident in San Gwann.

The man was riding a motorcycle at the time of the collision with a Ford Transit driven by a 23-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

Police said the accident happened at 10:45pm on Monday in Triq Salvu Bonanno, San Ġwann.

Police investigations are ongoing.