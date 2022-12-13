menu

San Gwann traffic accident leaves motorcyclist with grievous injuries

24-year-old man hospitalised with grievous injuries after crash

maltatoday
13 December 2022, 9:20am
by Staff Reporter
A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a collision in San Gwann
A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a collision in San Gwann

A 24-year-old man from Senegal who lives in Msida was hospitalised with grievous injuries after a traffic accident in San Gwann.

The man was riding a motorcycle at the time of the collision with a Ford Transit driven by a 23-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

Police said the accident happened at 10:45pm on Monday in Triq Salvu Bonanno, San Ġwann.

Police investigations are ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.