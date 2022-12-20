Police find dead body in Paradise Bay

A dead body was recovered by the police in Paradise Bay on Tuesday morning.

The police said they received a report at around 8:45am that a dead person was spotted on the rocks in the Paradise Bay area near Cirkewwa.

The body was found in a heavily decomposed state, with the Civil Protection Department assisting in its recovery.

An autopsy on the cadaver is expected to establish the cause of death, with investigations are underway to help identify the dead person.

The police said the dead body was found wearing red shorts.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco has launched an inquiry, and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.