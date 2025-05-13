PN slams reinstatement of indicted Permanent Secretary

The Nationalist Party has slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision to reappoint Ronald Mizzi as a Permanent Secretary, calling it “irresponsible” and damaging to public trust in institutions.

On Monday, Abela announced that he reinstated Mizzi as Permanent Secretary. Mizzi resigned from his post after he was indicted in connection to the Vitals hospital scandal in July 2024. Proceedings against him in court are still ongoing.

In a statement, the PN said Mizzi is currently facing serious criminal charges in connection with the fraudulent Steward concession case, and that his reappointment undermines the principles of accountability and transparency.

The opposition argued that the decision shows a continuation of the "culture of impunity."

The PN noted that many government workers are suspended from their duties when charged in court, regardless of whether the charges are related to their role, while Mizzi is being allowed to return to a senior post.

The party further claimed that the reappointment could be seen as interference in an ongoing judicial process, stating that the decision gives the impression of a premature declaration of Mizzi’s innocence. “Only the courts have the authority to determine guilt or innocence,” the statement read.