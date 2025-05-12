Abela does not rule out early election if PN leadership change ‘destabilises parliament’

If parliament is “destabilised” by a change in Opposition leadership, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he does not rule out calling an early election.

“If parliament is destabilised as it was during the pandemic, I cannot rule out anything,” Abela said when questioned on the prospects of an early General Election.

The Prime Minister also said he wanted to see through his and the government’s mandate.

He was interviewed on TVM’s Xtra hosted by Saviour Balzan on Monday evening.

Speaking on the ongoing Vitals criminal proceedings, Robert Abela slammed the inquiry, saying reservations he had expressed even before the proces verbal of the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal had been published had been proven true.

Abela announced Ronald Mizzi has been reinstated as Permanent Secretary, having resigned from the post when he was indicted over his involvement in the hospitals concession.

Mizzi, he said, was one of many persons including former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, former minister Edward Scicluna, and former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joe Rapa who were “let down by the state”.

“That is how the state paid them back for serving the country. When I say the state, I mean one arm of the state, and not even all of it,” he said, referring to Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

On news that court-expert Jeremy Harbinson will be allowed to testify online during Vital criminal case proceedings, Abela criticised his refusal to show up in court.

“An expert who was given millions should at the least testify in proceedings,” he told Balzan.

The PM also called out former Repubblika President Robert Aquilina over his claims that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà obstructed criminal investigations into the hospitals deal.

He said he would not allow threats to be made against the police corps and would continue to defend them.

“To have allegations that the Attorney General and the police did not act as they should have, is not acceptable,” he said.

Environmental projects to be fast-tracked

Speaking on the ongoing debate regarding major projects like MIDI’s Manoel Island and Anton Camilleri’s Villa Rosa, Abela said government’s track record on green spaces is there for all to see.

He said 19 projects by Project Green are expected to be ready by the end of the year.

Abela also announced changes to Development Notification Order (DNO) are now in force, allowing for urban greening projects to be fast tracked. The changes exempt urban greening projects carried out by the public sector from the development regulatory process, including projects involving structures and built facilities.

On calls to take back Manoel Island, Abela reiterated statements made on Sunday, in which he said government feels it would be a waste of tax-payer funds to retract concession from MIDI.

He said open spaces are being planned in the area, with Gżira’s Council of Europe Garden set to be finished soon.

Abela said government’s track record on open spaces is clear to see, inviting people to look at its decisions on the Ta’ Qali National Park and the Marsascala maria among others.

On Villa Rosa, he said government will continue to listen to what the public thinks during consultation phase, saying decision should respect planning laws and ulterior hidden interests should be ignored.

Malta getting closer to recognising Palestinian state

On Palestine, Abela said the criteria needed for Malta to recognise Palestine will soon be met, insisting Malta has always strived to ensure fair treatment of the country. He said there is a wide consensus among the Maltese on its recognition.

“For example diplomatic missions from Palestine enjoy the same rights and immunity as those from recognised states,” Abela said.

On the alleged attack on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla’s Conscience, Abela defended government’s cautious approach, insisting it was required. The PM said a government surveyor did certify the attack came from an projectile from outside the points of impact, but could not certify it was a drone attack as is being alleged.

He pointed out discrepancies between what was said by the crew, and what surveyors found on board.

Abela said if government acceded to their initial requests, it would have found itself in a legal nightmare, as the vessel was stateless, and Malta does not grant its flag to vessels of that kind.

On his and the government’s criticism on Metsola on the Palestinian situation, he said her visit to Israel after the 7 October attacks, led to an imbalanced stance by the European Union.

Golden passports to remain

Reacting to a European court decision which ruled Malta’s golden passports scheme infringes EU law, he slammed Nationalist MEPs for lobbying against it in the halls of Brussels.

He hinted Malta will be looking at similar schemes offered in other European states to amend its own.

“In the way our country has been singled out, you would understand that schemes in other countries are in line with what the European Commission deems fit,” he said.