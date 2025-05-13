menu

Trailer stuck under Bay Street Bridge

Main Road in St Julians closed off temporarily in result of accident

juliana_zammit
13 May 2025, 11:41am
by Juliana Zammit
1 min read
Trailer stuck under walkpath in Baystreet (Photo: Arnold Cassola Citizen Watch / FB)
Trailer stuck under walkpath in Baystreet (Photo: Arnold Cassola Citizen Watch / FB)

A trailer got stuck under a walkway connecting Paceville to Baystreet.

Arnold Cassola’s Citizen Watch page shared a photo of the incident on Facebook, which showed a trailer wedged underneath the walk path bridge in Bay Street at around 10:30 am.

Police confirmed with MaltaToday that there were no reported injuries

Earlier this week, Transport Malta announced that there will be road closures in St Julians due to works taking place by Enemalta, which has led to traffic around the area.

Transport Malta shared a photo of the stuck truck on Facebook, confirming that: “Triq Santu Wistin, in the direction of St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, is currently temporarily closed due to a truck blocking the passage. Transport Malta is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as the road is reopened to traffic.”

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalists. She is curren...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.