Trailer stuck under Bay Street Bridge

A trailer got stuck under a walkway connecting Paceville to Baystreet.

Arnold Cassola’s Citizen Watch page shared a photo of the incident on Facebook, which showed a trailer wedged underneath the walk path bridge in Bay Street at around 10:30 am.

Police confirmed with MaltaToday that there were no reported injuries

Earlier this week, Transport Malta announced that there will be road closures in St Julians due to works taking place by Enemalta, which has led to traffic around the area.

Transport Malta shared a photo of the stuck truck on Facebook, confirming that: “Triq Santu Wistin, in the direction of St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, is currently temporarily closed due to a truck blocking the passage. Transport Malta is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as the road is reopened to traffic.”