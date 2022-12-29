Shoplifter pleads guilty to sportswear thefts

A Serbian man who claimed to be on holiday in Malta has pleaded guilty to having shoplifted items from two different outlets of the same chain of sportswear department stores.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri charged Stevan Stancic, 43, with two counts of simple theft. The crimes, which took place one month apart almost to the day, on 26 November and 27 December, had targeted the shops in Birkirkara and St. Julians.

The accused had no address in Malta and was due to leave Malta on a flight departing tomorrow, said the inspector.

Lawyer Josette Sultana, appointed as legal aid counsel to the accused, informed the court that Stancic was pleading guilty to the charges. He had been on holiday in Malta and had returned the stolen items, added the lawyer. “Assumed to be on holiday,” quipped the inspector.

The prosecution confirmed that all the stolen items had been recovered and that the accused had cooperated with the police investigation.

The magistrate asked Stancic whether he confirmed his plea. “Yes. I have no other option,” replied the accused.

In view of his admission, the court declared him guilty, sentencing him to four months imprisonment, suspended for two years.