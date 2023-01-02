Man arrested after travelling to Malta with 100 cocaine capsules in stomach

A 35-year-old Nigerian man who travelled to Malta with 100 cocaine capsules inside his stomach will face drug charges after being stopped by police at Malta International Airport.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital under police watch, where an X-ray revealed the number of capsules that had been swallowed prior to travel. The man was carrying 1kg of cocaine with a street value of €130,000.

Police made the arrest on Saturday, shortly after 10:30pm while inspecting passengers returning from a direct flight from Brussels, Belgium.

The police noticed the man acting suspiciously and despite no drugs being found on his person, he refused to cooperate. Police said that a sniffer dog began to single out the man and it was at this point that he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for an X-ray.

The X-ray revealed that he had little more than 100 capsules stashed inside his stomach. He is now being held in the hospital for observation and is slated to appear in court in the coming hours.