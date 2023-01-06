Two elderly women hospitalised after crashing in Mellieħa

Two elderly women were hospitalised after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Mellieħa.

The accident occurred around 2:45pm in Triq it-Telgħa ta' Selmun.

Police told MaltaToday, a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 67-year-old woman lost control and collided with a wall. The driver and her 68-year-old female passenger, both from St Paul's Bay, were injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Their condition is still unknown but, a police investigation is ongoing.