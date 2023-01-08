No one injured in early morning pastizzi shop fire
No injuries after flames engulf Mosta pastizzi shop in Constitutional Street
No one was injured early on Sunday morning after flames engulfed a pastizzi shop in Mosta.
Police said they were informed of the fire in Constitutional Street, Mosta at around 2am.
CPD officials were called to the site of the incident to control the flames, with Enemalta officials also present to remove any electric hazards.
Police investigations are underway. Duty magistrate Leonard Caruana has also launched an inquiry.