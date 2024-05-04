PN threatens legal action should AG fail to publish Vitals inquiry

The PN has warned that it is prepared to take legal action if the Attorney General fails to publish the Inquiry into the now-rescinded deal with Vitals Global Healthcare.

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, Karol Aquilina, the Opposition Shadow Minister for Justice called upon Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg to immediately publish the inquiry “so that the people of Malta and Gozo can be informed of the conclusions reached by the inquiry into the greatest fraud in the political history of our nation.”

Aquilina said that public statements made by the Prime Minister and the Minister for Justice “clearly showed that they have access to the inquiry and are using what they know for political and electoral aims.”

In an apparent tongue-in-cheek reference to the Prime Minister’s claim of an “establishment” working behind the scenes against the national interest, Aquilina said that the inquiry report “has ended up in the hands of the Castille establishment with the help of the Attorney General, who has been controlled by Castille for years and who obeys the Prime Minister and the Justice Minister’s every order.”

He accused the Attorney General of discriminating against the Leader of the Opposition and the Maltese public by not publishing the inquiry “and instead only granting access to the Prime Minister and his associates.”

The PN pointed out that the Constitutional Court had declared that Peter Grech, Buttigieg’s predecessor as Attorney General, had breached then Opposition Leader Adrian Delia’s fundamental rights by refusing to provide him with a copy of the Egrant inquiry. “And this in spite of him having already handed a copy to Joseph Muscat, lawyer Pawlu Lia and the Minister for Justice.”

“The Nationalist Party will not accept and permit that this situation be repeated and therefore it is as of now publicly making it clear that it is prepared to take all available avenues available to it according to law, so that the people of Malta and Gozo will have a copy of the Vitals Inquiry in their hands.”