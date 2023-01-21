Cars crash into parked vehicle, causing it to run over elderly man

A 75-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday after two cars crashed into a parked vehicle, causing it to run him over in Marsaskala.

Police said that it was informed of a traffic accident at around 11:45 am, at Triq tal-Gardiel in Marsaskala.

From its investigations, it results that a Toyota Yaris, driven by a 65-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa, and a Toyota Dyna van driven by a 36-year-old man from Qormi, crashed into each other. A 40-year-old woman from Marsaskala was in the passenger seat of the Yaris.

After the impact, the van bumped into a parked Range Rover, causing it to run over a 75-year-old man from Marsaskala.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance and an ambulance took the elderly man and the two Yaris passengers to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

The 75-year-old is suffering from grievous injuries while the 65-year-old woman is being treated for minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.