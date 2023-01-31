30-year-old woman hit by a car in Balzan

A 30-year-old Lithuanian woman was hit by a car on Monday evening in Balzan.

According to police, the woman was hit by Nissan Qashqai driven by a 38-year-old man from Balzan.

The accident happened at 7:45pm in Triq Idmejda.

Police arrived at the scene and launched investigations.

The victim was given medical aid and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the case.