menu

30-year-old woman hit by a car in Balzan

Woman grievously injured in collision with Nissan Qashqai • Police investigating

nicole_meilak
31 January 2023, 7:50am
by Nicole Meilak

A 30-year-old Lithuanian woman was hit by a car on Monday evening in Balzan.

According to police, the woman was hit by Nissan Qashqai driven by a 38-year-old man from Balzan.

The accident happened at 7:45pm in Triq Idmejda.

Police arrived at the scene and launched investigations.

The victim was given medical aid and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the case.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.