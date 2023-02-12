menu

Man dies after being run over in Mdina

A road accident in the early hours of Sunday claims the life of a 54-year-old man

kurt_sansone
12 February 2023, 9:44am
by Kurt Sansone
The Tarxien man was hit by a white Peugeot 208 (Photo: Police)
A 54-year-old man from Tarxien died on the spot after being run over in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The man was hit by Peugeot 208, driven by a 20-year-old man from Qrendi. The incident happened at 12:30am in Valletta Road, Mdina.

The white car had visible damage to its passenger-side front headlamp and windscreen, indicating the point of impact with the man.

Police said the 54-year-old was assisted by a medical team but died on the spot.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inquiry and the police are investigating.

