Man dies after being run over in Mdina

A 54-year-old man from Tarxien died on the spot after being run over in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The man was hit by Peugeot 208, driven by a 20-year-old man from Qrendi. The incident happened at 12:30am in Valletta Road, Mdina.

The white car had visible damage to its passenger-side front headlamp and windscreen, indicating the point of impact with the man.

Police said the 54-year-old was assisted by a medical team but died on the spot.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inquiry and the police are investigating.