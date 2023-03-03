Police searching for man behind gambling shop theft
Hooded man armed with knife threatens gambling shop employee before fleeing the scene of the crime
The police are searching for the man behind a gambling shop theft in Ta’ Xbiex on Friday morning.
Preliminary investigations show the theft was carried out in Triq il-Prinċipessa Margerita at around 9:30 am.
The hooded man, who was armed with a knife, threatened a 22-year-old female employee. The alleged thief fled the scene of the crime with cash.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Police investigations are ongoing.