Police searching for man behind gambling shop theft

The police are searching for the man behind a gambling shop theft in Ta’ Xbiex on Friday morning.

Preliminary investigations show the theft was carried out in Triq il-Prinċipessa Margerita at around 9:30 am.

The hooded man, who was armed with a knife, threatened a 22-year-old female employee. The alleged thief fled the scene of the crime with cash.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.