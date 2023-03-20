Car on fire inside Santa Venera tunnels

A car has caught on fire in the Santa Venera tunnels, leading to heavy traffic in the area.

The car caught fire inside the tunnels, with videos uploaded to social media showing smoke bellowing out from the tunnel exit.

A police spokesperson said the car caught fire in the north-bound carriage way in the St Julian’s direction.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

Police and Civil Protection Department Officers are at the site of the accident.

More to follow.