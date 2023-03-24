Man charged after threatening woman with 'a massacre'

A 38-year-old man from Bormla has been arraigned in court, accused of threatening and assaulting a woman during a violent altercation.

The defendant, Stefano Montebello pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Inspector Colin Sheldon told magistrate Astrid May Grima how the police had been dispatched to reports of an incident in Bormla involving Montebello's father and partner.

Montebello had allegedly been threatening to set them on fire and shoot their animals with an airgun. It is then alleged that he went on to threaten and assault the woman, damaging her iPhone 14 Pro Max in the process.

Montebello's legal aid lawyer, Mario Caruana, argued in court that while in police custody, Montebello had been taken to hospital with a concussion, which he claims was inflicted by the alleged victim who had hit him with a mug.

The lawyer also submitted that the charge of criminal damage referred to a mobile phone that in fact belonged to Montebello, and not the alleged victim.

Inspector Sheldon, responded to the defence by stating that Montebello had been arrested after he had threatened to cause a "massacre" (straġi).

Sheldon went on to say that after being read his rights, it was clear that in addition to being bruised and dizzy, Montebello was suffering from a head wound and was subsequently taken to the polyclinic, where his injuries were certified as not grievous.

The Court rejected the defence’s request for bail. It is understood that the police also intend to press charges against the woman.