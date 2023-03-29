menu

60-year-old man hospitalised after fall in Marsa

The man fell while walking up some stairs to carry out works on a ship

nicole_meilak
29 March 2023, 2:35pm
by Nicole Meilak

Police received a call for help at 8am on Wednesday and reported to Xatt il-Mollijiet in Marsa.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a 60-year-old man from Birżebbuġa sustained injuries after falling while walking up some stairs to carry out works on a ship.

A medical team and ambulance went on site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for needed care.

His injuries are of a serious nature.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing. The Occupational Health and Safety Authority is also investigating.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IGM press awards (most promising journalist) win...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.