60-year-old man hospitalised after fall in Marsa

Police received a call for help at 8am on Wednesday and reported to Xatt il-Mollijiet in Marsa.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a 60-year-old man from Birżebbuġa sustained injuries after falling while walking up some stairs to carry out works on a ship.

A medical team and ambulance went on site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for needed care.

His injuries are of a serious nature.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing. The Occupational Health and Safety Authority is also investigating.