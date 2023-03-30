Man charged with raping woman after Nadur carnival

A 36-year-old man from Somalia has been remanded in custody after he was accused of committing rape during the Nadur carnival celebrations last month.

The man, whose name is understood to be subject to a publication ban, was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima in Gozo on Thursday.

The prosecution said that the man had followed the alleged victim as she walked to her car on her own on Saturday, February 19 between 3:00am and 4:00am after leaving the Nadur Carnival celebrations.

Noticing that she was being followed, the woman tried to run away but the defendant caught up to her and raped her with his hand.

The delay in arresting the defendant is understood to have been partially due to the fact that he was difficult to recognise from CCTV footage taken late at night.

Inspector Josef Gauci, prosecuting together with lawyer Angele Vella from the Office of the Attorney General, charged the 36-year-old with rape, committing a non-consensual sexual act on the woman, subjecting her to unwanted physical intimacy, holding her against her will and slightly injuring her. He was also accused of committing an offence against public decency and morals.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody.