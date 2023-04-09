Three hospitalised in two seperate traffic accidents on Easter Sunday

Two separate traffic accidents have caused three persons to be hospitalised on Easter Sunday.

The first accident took place in Sliema at 10:15am near Tigne Point.

Police said a 66-year-old man and a 73-year-old, both Italian, were hit by a Kia Avella driven by a 37-year-old man residing Ta' Xbiex.

The second accident took place in Naxxar at 11:30am in Triq il-Kosta.

A 52-year-old man from Rabat lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle and fell.

The 43-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and is suffering from serious injuries.

All three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, all three suffered grevious injuries.

Both cases are being investigated by the police.